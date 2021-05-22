TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 5.5% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,274,149,000 after acquiring an additional 34,842 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,511,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,229,000 after buying an additional 55,773 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,235,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $601.00. 295,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,079. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $604.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.62. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $368.50 and a 1 year high of $633.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,431 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

