WESCAP Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after buying an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,160,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 171,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,385. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $76.35.

