Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 8,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 17,338 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.91. 15,474,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,403,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $235.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.