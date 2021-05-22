Bell Bank Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $539.34. 248,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,308. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $289.10 and a one year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,190 shares of company stock worth $5,870,621. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

