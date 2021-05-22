$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Mimecast posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $300,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,319.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,500 shares of company stock worth $9,413,370. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mimecast by 393.4% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 983,600 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,137,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 53.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,595,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 491,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.04. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

