Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Sealed Air reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on SEE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.12. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

