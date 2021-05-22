Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,108 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 13,458 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.24. 2,601,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,552. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

