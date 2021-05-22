Brokerages Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.27 Million

Brokerages expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to report $75.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $77.00 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $77.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $299.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $306.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $299.30 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $307.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of PFC stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.22. 80,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,181. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

In related news, EVP Tina Nutter acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 660.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,305,000 after purchasing an additional 843,489 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $6,139,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 84.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 108,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

