Sanders Capital LLC Sells 90,500 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sanders Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,227,123 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 90,500 shares during the period. General Motors comprises approximately 1.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $720,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.81.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $56.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,150,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,484,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

