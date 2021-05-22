Ajo LP Decreases Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Ajo LP trimmed its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,932 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal comprises 2.4% of Ajo LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ajo LP’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCC stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,772. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $25.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

