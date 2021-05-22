DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is Ajo LP’s 10th Largest Position

Ajo LP decreased its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,206 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology makes up 4.2% of Ajo LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ajo LP owned 0.10% of DXC Technology worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,043,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,266. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXC. Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

