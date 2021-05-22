SafeInsure One Day Volume Reaches $69.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $249,714.45 and approximately $69.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00031981 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001059 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003314 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,817,162 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SINSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.