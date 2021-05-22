Zeepin (ZPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $56,697.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zeepin has traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $494,643.06 and $56,697.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00058492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.08 or 0.00422459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00189238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.72 or 0.00849011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

