USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys Shares of 933 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 933 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,545,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.15.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,460,649.50. Insiders have sold a total of 85,168 shares of company stock worth $25,474,995 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRL stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $327.23. The company had a trading volume of 733,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,013. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.96 and its 200 day moving average is $277.77. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.10 and a 1 year high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

