Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $89,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after buying an additional 1,254,307 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after buying an additional 361,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,083,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,803,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,675. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

