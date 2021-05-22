Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.42 million-$235.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.14 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, 86 Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yatsen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of Yatsen stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,292,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,811. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08).

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

