Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,566,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 301,723 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises 0.3% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co owned 0.48% of Weyerhaeuser worth $126,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 63,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.04. 4,788,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,893,772. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

