Marietta Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 61,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $818,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $92,916,000.

VTV stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.31. 2,600,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,720. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $142.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.11.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

