Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $4.45 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 257,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,924,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,975. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $19.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66.

