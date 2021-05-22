Spire Wealth Management Invests $30,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.97. 3,623,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,369. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $147.97 and a 1 year high of $219.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

