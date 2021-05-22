Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases 1,445 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in General Mills were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in General Mills by 204.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after buying an additional 2,875,150 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,622 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 14,091.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after acquiring an additional 937,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2,173.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,590,000 after acquiring an additional 855,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

