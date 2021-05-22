Rhumbline Advisers Sells 230,016 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,016 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Altria Group worth $153,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 368,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,828,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,521,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

