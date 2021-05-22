DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 330 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $12.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,294.13. 2,031,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,549. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,277.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,982.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

