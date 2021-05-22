Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of Corning by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 35,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,592,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $1,742,525.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,371,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,356,423. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $43.53. 3,222,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,857. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.65, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.