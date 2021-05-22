Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Has $478,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,008,000 after buying an additional 2,578,588 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,385,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,944 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,043,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,667,000 after acquiring an additional 253,156 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,522,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,750,000 after acquiring an additional 181,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock remained flat at $$30.68 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 214,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,368. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.74.

