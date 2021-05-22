Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.09). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WISH shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital raised ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

In related news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $1,570,161.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,024,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,575,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,389.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,224,451 shares of company stock valued at $152,494,197 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,580,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after buying an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 855.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 641,224 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.32. 3,673,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,465,762. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

