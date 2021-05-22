Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 15,791 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 173,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,105,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,544. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.