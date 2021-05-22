Brokerages Set Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) PT at $30.00

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

LPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of LPI traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.78. The stock had a trading volume of 628,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,192. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $667.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $53.18.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

