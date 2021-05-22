Brokerages Set Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Price Target at $19.94

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

COG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 511,463 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 157,201 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after acquiring an additional 268,903 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,645,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $979,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COG stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,346,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851,143. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.13. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.