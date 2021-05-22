PolySwarm (NCT) Trading 24.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $14.57 million and approximately $47,856.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00062606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00018340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.93 or 0.00859126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00089628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

