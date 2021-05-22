Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Autodesk by 22.3% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.57.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 232.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

