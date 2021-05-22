MovieBloc Hits Market Cap of $64.52 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 22nd. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $64.52 million and approximately $28.60 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00062606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00018340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.93 or 0.00859126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00089628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MBL is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,229,286,528 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

