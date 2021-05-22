Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.53. 4,037,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,002,600. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.92. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.17.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

