Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 2,485 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,244,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,955. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.35 and its 200 day moving average is $140.74. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $97.15 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.