GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,371 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 66,050 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 82,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,048,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.77.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 69.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

