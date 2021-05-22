Newport Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,452 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 1.5% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Newport Trust Co owned 1.13% of Humana worth $613,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUM traded up $6.25 on Friday, reaching $446.00. 935,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,862. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.74. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.06 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.05.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

