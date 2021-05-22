Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of GBP0.34-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP130.0-132.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.79 million.Endava also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.700-1.724 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.30.

DAVA traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $97.38. The company had a trading volume of 195,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,593. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.05. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Endava will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

