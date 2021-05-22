Ninepoint Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. DTE Energy makes up 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DTE. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

DTE stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $140.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,529. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.87 and a 1 year high of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average is $127.79. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

