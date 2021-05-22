WESCAP Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,179 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,784,000 after acquiring an additional 694,173 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $52.07. 6,526,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,605,710. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.98 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

