Bell Bank Makes New $10.68 Million Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bell Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,678,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average of $155.20. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $125.18 and a 12 month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

