Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.5% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $1,885,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.01. 1,842,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,000. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average is $90.00. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $66.62 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

