Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 138,987 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 631,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $27,323,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of EPC stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

