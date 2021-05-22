Close Asset Management Ltd Decreases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $62.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

