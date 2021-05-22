American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $747,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American Tower by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Tower by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808,943 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.95. 1,586,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,168. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

