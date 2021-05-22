Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $312.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to announce $312.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.90 million to $325.50 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $273.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 17,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $1,541,618.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 244,150 shares in the company, valued at $21,748,882. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $1,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 349,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,496,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,260 shares of company stock worth $5,076,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 231,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,933,000 after buying an additional 38,253 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $13,346,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.58. 296,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.93. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $96.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

