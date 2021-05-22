Fifth Third Bancorp Has $35.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 578,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $35,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,758. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $63.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

