Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 22,784 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.16% of Palo Alto Networks worth $50,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 93,202 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 23,086 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $19.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.45. 3,772,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.48 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.46 and its 200-day moving average is $339.05.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.13.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

