Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. Synopsys reported sales of $964.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.82.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.00. 1,106,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,569. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $163.00 and a twelve month high of $300.91.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,547 shares of company stock worth $13,843,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Synopsys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,082,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,877,000 after buying an additional 53,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

