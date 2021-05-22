PARSIQ Reaches Market Cap of $78.69 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 52.4% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $78.69 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00106032 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.87 or 0.00727711 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,321,405 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

