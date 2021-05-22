Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $164.32 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 557,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 4.2% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $164,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,907,820 shares of company stock valued at $566,825,926 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,600,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,527,086. The company has a market capitalization of $896.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.15 and a 200 day moving average of $281.41. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.